Season on the line: Alcorn State travels to Alabama A&M

Alcorn State finds itself in a must-win situation this weekend.
The Braves (1-3, 1-2 SWAC) travel to Alabama A&M at 2 p.m. Saturday in Huntsville, Ala. Alcorn has lost three straight, including SWAC contests to Arkansas Pine Bluff and Grambling. Another loss would put idle Jackson State (2-3, 2-1) in the driver’s seat to win the East Division title and reach the SWAC Championship game.
Noah Johnson continues to play at quarterback, having started the Braves’ last three games while Lenorris Footman recovers from an ankle injury. Footman is expected to play against the Bulldogs.
“Alabama A&M is going to be a tough task for us,” Braves coach Fred McNair said. “We have to make sure we show up ready.”
Mississippi Valley State at Montana, 2:30 p.m.: The winless Delta Devils (0-5) take a break from SWAC and face Montana, a FCS powerhouse. Valley is coming off a heartbreaking 16-14 loss at Jackson State, which the Delta Devils missed a game-winning field goal.
Slade Jarman continues to see action at quarterback in relief of starter Austin Bray, who threw for 164 yards with a passing TD and a rushing one.
Delta State at West Alabama, 4 p.m.: The Statesmen (3-2, 2-1 Gulf South Conference) resume their rivalry with the school formerly known as Livingston University, West Alabama.
West Alabama has three Coast natives on its roster: defensive back Ashton Jackson (Gulfport), offensive tackle LaKendrick Preston (West Harrison) and defensive lineman A.J. Skinner (Vancleave). Running back Devin Swanier of Pass Christian plays for the Statesmen.
West Florida at Mississippi College, 2 p.m.: Wide receiver Marcel Newson has become a big-play threat for the Choctaws (2-3, 0-3 GSC). The senior transfer from Northwest CC had six receptions fof 192 yards against Delta State last week, including a 83-yard TD reception.
Belhaven at Sul Ross State, 6 p.m.: Hunter McEachern continues to assert himself at quarterback for Belhaven (1-3). McEachern completed 38 of 55 passes for 466 yards and five touchdowns in a loss to Division III East Texas Baptist. In that game, 13 Blazers caught at least one reception.
Millsaps at Centre College, 1 p.m.: The Majors (1-3, 0-1 Southern Athletic Association) are coming off an open date. Sophomore running back Andrew Warren of Ocean Springs has 214 yards on 38 carries and three TDs for the Majors.
