Sound Off for Dec. 21: Greener pastures

Done deal
Now that the electoral vote is in, I would like to quote from a notorious American patriot: “At this point, what difference does it make?”
Greener pastures
Are you hearing footsteps, Coach Payton? There are jobs open in Jacksonville and Los Angeles. Better dust off your resumé.
For Hillary
I believe all the people who are saying the Russians had to be involved in the elections. That is why Hillary received so many votes.
Tired
Myself and many others are quite tired of the “Hillary won the popular vote” Sound Offs. One need only look at the county-by-county map of the USA to see that Trump won the overwhelming majority of the nation geographically with the resulting Electoral College win. The only reason Clinton won the popular vote is due to the massively liberal population centers of California and New York.
Liberals lost
To “where’s the joy” ... You just described the last eight years perfectly. That’s why we voted for somebody that’s going to change all that. Who all did this current president make fun of and nobody ever had a hissy over it? You liberals need to get over yourselves. You lost and you found out that not everybody thinks like you. Thank goodness for that.
Three-time loser
Hillary Clinton broke the glass ceiling but not as she wished. She is the only woman in America to run for the presidency and effectively lose three times — to Obama, Trump and the Electoral College. From the time Bill Clinton became governor of Arkansas to the present, she has coveted the Oval Office more than life itself. Yet her entire life has been shrouded and bogged down in scandal, deceit, pride, ambition, power, narcissism and worse. She revealed her soul by calling Trump supporters “a basket of deplorables.” That was the final insult that cost her the election. It was a long time coming.
Please explain
When we moved to Gulfport in 2009, Cable One charged $55.37 per month for the residential package. Today it costs $96 per month — a 76 percent increase. Nothing else has risen anything like that.
