Why you should send Ivanka Trump a Christmas card

Ivanka Trump just pulled away from the pack. She’s hands down the smartest advisor, and perhaps one of the bravest, in President-elect Donald Trump’s inner circle.
Why just the fact that she has not spontaneously combusted proves conclusively none of the others in that circle has a super power.
Her sin? She believes in climate change.
Yeah. That’s a big one. Hanging with Chelsea Clinton is a distant second.
Just ask Reince Priebus, Trump’s chief of staff designee, he’ll tell you climate change is “bunk.”
Steve Bannon, who helped rescue Trump’s campaign and is now one of his chief advisers, ran a website that heavily trafficked in climate change conspiracy theories.
Sen. Jeff Sessions, the pick to be attorney general, voted against bills aimed at fighting climate change. Rep. Mike Pompeo, the nominee to run the CIA, and Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, Trump’s choice for national security advisor, disagree with the Pentagon, which calls climate change an “immediate risk.”
Yet, Ivanka Trump, Politico reported, will make fighting climate change the signature issue of her tenure as first daughter. Good for her. Maybe she can talk some sense into her dad, the fellow who once tweeted that climate change is a Chinese conspiracy.
I know some of the deniers are just folks bought and paid for by the fossil fuel industry and I admire their ability to keep a straight face while talking that straight-up nonsense. That’s no easy feat considering the evidence that’s piling up.
NASA on Thursday posted an extraordinary photograph on its website. Taken by its IceBridge Mission, the photograph shows a massive crack in the Larsen C ice shelf in Antarctica. Scientists say the crack will eventually go completely across the shelf, the shelf will snap and an iceberg the size of Delaware will be born.
Scary stuff. That’s why Trump’s team wants to end NASA’s meddling in the climate change field and stick to getting us to Mars. Who knows. One day Mars might look downright hospitable.
Unfortunately for the Trump team, others outside their control are watching.
There are the 50 scientists who published a paper Wednesday in the journal Nature. They found the Earth’s soil is releasing its store of carbon at an ever increasing rate and thereby speeding up global warming.
Meaning?
“It’s fair to say we have passed the point of no return on global warming and we can’t reverse the effects, but certainly we can dampen them,” said biodiversity expert Thomas Crowder, the lead scientist for the study that looked at data from 20 years worth of experiments.
And the Trump team’s stance on the issue? “Catastrophic for humanity,” Crowder told the Independent.
No big deal for me and Donald Trump. Even if mother nature stomps on the gas she’s not likely to unleash hell on Earth in my lifetime.
But it’s coming. A paper in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences puts the sea level rise in the Gulf of Mexico at 6.5 feet by 2100 if we follow the Trump team’s course of denial.
So I’m pulling for billionaire Tom Steyer. He’s already spent $140 million in the fight. Now he says he’ll spent whatever it takes to sidetrack Donald Trump’s anti-climate change agenda.
Oh, and I’m sending Ivanka Trump a thank you note for the unexpected Christmas gift.
What you can do
So you don’t have a gazillion bucks and you’d like to fight on the side of the good guys?
Join the Citizens’ Climate Lobby. It has a chapter in Biloxi.
Find out more here.
