Bennett takes over watchdog leadership

0:48 Fostering Secrets: The most secretive agency in Mississippi Pause

1:17 David Baria explains what you can do to keep BP money on the Coast

1:56 Group: Spend BP money to clean Mississippi Sound

1:14 Body found in D'Iberville

4:23 Gulfport police charge man in capital murder of 5-year-old

0:53 Mississippi women march for equality in Washington

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

0:54 Analysis: Supreme Court And Abortion

0:15 DA speaks to media about guilty verdict in Ja'Naya Thompson killing