Bennett takes over watchdog leadership

Rep. Richard Bennett of Long Beach will run the Legislature’s watchdog arm, the Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Committee.
“This is an honor I don’t take lightly,” Bennett, who took over the PEER chairmanship from Sen. Tommy Gollott of Biloxi on Jan. 2, said in a press release. “The PEER Committee works hard to provide legislators with tools that will allow them to make the best possible decisions for the people of Mississippi, and I’m pleased to lead that effort.”
Seven senators appointed by the lieutenant governor and seven representatives appointed by the Speaker of the House make up the committee. PEER was virtually inactive last year because Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves didn’t make his appointments until October.
PEER also has a director and staff of accountants and government experts overseen by the committee.
Bennett also is chairman of the House Gaming Committee and is a member of the Appropriations, Local and Private Legislation, Management, Public Utilities, Revenue and General Bills and Tourism committees. He had been vice chairman of PEER.
