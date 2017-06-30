Hosemann tells Trump commission requesting voter roll data to ‘jump in the Gulf’

No one asked him, but Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann had a fairly blunt message for the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, which has been asking other states for fairly extensive data about voters.
Hosemann said he has a reply ready if he gets the request.
“My reply would be: They can go jump in the Gulf of Mexico and Mississippi is a great state to launch from,” Hosemann said. “Mississippi residents should celebrate Independence Day and our state’s right to protect the privacy of our citizens by conducting our own electoral processes.”
Commissioner Kris Kobach sent a letter on behalf of the commission created by President Donald Trump in May.
According to Hosemann, it says:
“If publicly available under the laws of the state, the full first and last names of all registrants, middle names or initials if available, addresses, dates of birth, political party (if recorded in your state), last four digits of social security number if available, voter history (elections voted in) from 2006 onward, active/inactive status, canceled status, information regarding any felony convictions, information regarding voter registration in another state, information regarding military status, and overseas citizen information.”
There has been quite a bit of push back. Several states have said no way, but at least they waited until they got the letter.
