McDaniel, unswayed, calls detractors ‘cute,’ tells them to ‘bring it’

An Indiana lawmaker has apologized for an offensive wisecrack about the Women’s March that he claims he didn’t make.
A North Carolina state senator also apologized for a tweet she has since deleted. The insurance commissioner in the same state apologized for sharing a meme that can be described at best as rude.
I’m not holding my breath waiting for Mississippi state Sen. Chris McDaniel to say he’s sorry for a Facebook post that wondered why marchers could pay for tattoos, body paintings, signs and plane tickets but not their own birth control. There was a fusillade from his left flank but he wasn’t ducking. They were trying to point out the march wasn’t just about birth control.
McDaniel? He doubled down.
The so-called "unity principles" which are the foundation of the women's march on DC are little more than a manifesto of...Posted by Senator Chris McDaniel on Monday, January 23, 2017
Once again. Shots fired.
So, he tripled down.
“I'll give you radicals some credit; you have a large number of angry instigators ready for social media action. You've really swarmed this page. Thankfully, 95% of you live outside of MS.
“From my perspecitve (sic), I understand your position. You love free stuff. I get it. Unfortunately, in your quest for freebies, your so-called "revolution of love" has become little more than intolerant hatred for anyone who disagrees. And that's okay. You have that right.”
I'll give you radicals some credit; you have a large number of angry instigators ready for social media action. You've...Posted by Senator Chris McDaniel on Monday, January 23, 2017
That latest post drew 5,400 likes and 2,200 angry emojis and 1,100 hearts. It had been shared almost 5,000 times as of 2:20 CST.
McDaniel was standing by with some gasoline. I guess this would be quadrupling down.
By now, he was becoming known as Sen. Snowflake. And, of course, there were side skirmishes among the defenders and critics.
All our old friends were there. PC. Kool-Aid. KKK. Alternative Facts. Alt-happiness. Sharia law.
Many tried to elevate the discussion. Alas, the elevator was overloaded.
Several people promised to run against him. The ones I saw were from out of state. Others suggested Mississippi secede against because they were tired of footing the bill for our state.
Then there were those from out of the country.
And the more than a few wondered who wondered who was minding the store during this schoolyard brawl.
Here’s the takeaway. Everyone, painful as it may be, should venture outside his or her bubble. McDaniel has been outside his, virtually, for the past few days. Unfortunately, he’s been wearing earplugs.
“Yell, curse, scream, threaten, and ridicule all you wish. I don't care,” he wrote last night. “It's cute.
“But I'm not going anywhere. The more you push, the more I will resist. Even if I have to stand alone.”
All lives matter. All have rights. All are equal. :-)Posted by Senator Chris McDaniel on Tuesday, January 24, 2017
And then this morning he posted a photo of an ultrasound.
Oh. One final takeaway. Mississippi is not as bad as the McDaniel thread, 23,000 comments and counting, sometimes makes it seem.
