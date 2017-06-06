Dane Maxwell is the new mayor of Pascagoula

Another Maxwell will be taking the helm as mayor of Pascagoula.
Dane Maxwell, the son of former mayor, the late Robbie Maxwell, easily defeated Democratic challenger Jenafer Gurley and Independent Lazaro J. Rovira in Tuesday's general election.
Maxwell is replacing Mayor Jim Blevins, who did not seek reelection.
“I am humbled by the results of today's election and thankful to the people of Pascagoula for choosing me to be their mayor,” Maxwell said. “When I decided to run for this seat I knew that I had to have a plan in place to move Pascagoula in a more positive direction. I presented my plan to the voters and today they spoke at the ballot box. I look forward to serving my hometown and all those who call Pascagoula home.”
Maxwell said he wants to bring more business to Pascagoula.
“We will be pro business, large and small, and we will bring prosperity back to Pascagoula,” he said.
In the May primary election, voters ousted three incumbent council members in Wards 1, 2 and 3.
On Tuesday, Democrat Willie C. Jones defeated Independent Harold Payne in the race for the Ward 1 seat.
In Ward 2, incumbent Democrat Freddy L. Jackson was defeated by Republican challenger George Wolverton Sr. Just 10 votes decided the winner in that race.
Wolverton is a former council member.
Ward 3 votes gave the nod to Republican Stephen Burrow, who overwhelmingly defeated Democrat Marcel A. Kinnard.
In the May primary, voters elected Jennifer Colmer to the alderman-at-large seat and Matt Parker won the Ward 4 seat. Scott Tipton was elected the new Ward 5 council member.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
Pascagoula results
Candidates
Total votes
Percentage
Mayor
Dane Maxwell (R)
2263
91%
Jenafer Gurley (D)
186
1%
Lazaro J. Rovira (I)
493
8%
Ward 1 Councilman
Willie C. Jones (D)
117
56%
Harold Payne (R)
91
44%
Ward 2 Councilman
Freddy L. Jackson (D)
166
49%
George Wolverton (R)
176
51%
Ward 3 Councilman
Marcel Kinnard (I)
194
30%
Stephen Burrow (R)
460
70%
