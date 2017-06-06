Dane Maxwell
June 06, 2017 8:49 PM

Dane Maxwell is the new mayor of Pascagoula

By Margaret Baker

mbbaker@sunherald.com

Pascagoula

Another Maxwell will be taking the helm as mayor of Pascagoula.

Dane Maxwell, the son of former mayor, the late Robbie Maxwell, easily defeated Democratic challenger Jenafer Gurley and Independent Lazaro J. Rovira in Tuesday's general election.

Maxwell is replacing Mayor Jim Blevins, who did not seek reelection.

“I am humbled by the results of today's election and thankful to the people of Pascagoula for choosing me to be their mayor,” Maxwell said. “When I decided to run for this seat I knew that I had to have a plan in place to move Pascagoula in a more positive direction. I presented my plan to the voters and today they spoke at the ballot box. I look forward to serving my hometown and all those who call Pascagoula home.”

Maxwell said he wants to bring more business to Pascagoula.

“We will be pro business, large and small, and we will bring prosperity back to Pascagoula,” he said.

In the May primary election, voters ousted three incumbent council members in Wards 1, 2 and 3.

On Tuesday, Democrat Willie C. Jones defeated Independent Harold Payne in the race for the Ward 1 seat.

In Ward 2, incumbent Democrat Freddy L. Jackson was defeated by Republican challenger George Wolverton Sr. Just 10 votes decided the winner in that race.

Wolverton is a former council member.

Ward 3 votes gave the nod to Republican Stephen Burrow, who overwhelmingly defeated Democrat Marcel A. Kinnard.

In the May primary, voters elected Jennifer Colmer to the alderman-at-large seat and Matt Parker won the Ward 4 seat. Scott Tipton was elected the new Ward 5 council member.

Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45

Pascagoula results

Candidates

Total votes

Percentage

Mayor

Dane Maxwell (R)

2263

91%

Jenafer Gurley (D)

186

1%

Lazaro J. Rovira (I)

493

8%

Ward 1 Councilman

Willie C. Jones (D)

117

56%

Harold Payne (R)

91

44%

Ward 2 Councilman

Freddy L. Jackson (D)

166

49%

George Wolverton (R)

176

51%

Ward 3 Councilman

Marcel Kinnard (I)

194

30%

Stephen Burrow (R)

460

70%

