Mmmmm! Mississippi Mud Pie Oreos. Get them while they last!

Mississippi Mud Pie — cream cheese and chocolate pudding with a pie crust and chocolate sprinkles — is a favorite of many people around the world, not just Mississippians.
So are Oreo cookies. Put them together and they should be a hit.
Oreo and Dollar General stores have teamed up to do just that by offering Limited Edition Mississippi Mud Pie Oreo cookies exclusively at Dollar General stores for as long as supplies last.
And that might not be long, since the store will be offering a “buy two packages, get one free” coupon starting Wednesday. Gov. Phil Bryant, with an official proclamation, also has declared June 7 as Mississippi Mud Pie Day in the state.
On that day, Dollar General stores in the state will offer the coupon available at www.dollargeneral.com/coupons; or use the Dollar General app on a smartphone to add the coupon. Customers can download the Wow! Wednesday digital coupon June 7-9.
And you can follow the action on social media using the hashtag #DGOREOMSMud.
Dollar General sent a sample package of the Limited Edition Mississippi Mud Pie Oreos to the Sun Herald and other media this week.
The Mississippi Mud Pie Limited Edition packaging pumps up the drool factor with a picture of a healthy slice of a Mississippi Mud Pudding Pie.
Once opened the package revealed familiar Oreos, however, the filling of these cookies is half whipped cream and half chocolate cream, and, yes, they are good — almost more reminiscent of regular Oreo Cookies than Mississippi Mud Pie.
And that ain’t a bad thing.
Scott Hawkins: 228-896-2424, @ScottHawkins4
Oreo Mississippi Mud Pudding
1 pkg. (10.7 oz.) Oreo Mississippi Mud Pie Flavored Crème Cookies, finely crushed
3 Tbsp. butter, melted
1 pkg. (3.9 oz.) chocolate instant pudding mix
1-1/2 cups cold milk
2 cups thawed frozen whipped topping, divided
Combine cookie crumbs and butter; press onto bottom and up side of a 9-inch pie plate sprayed with cooking spray
Beat the pudding mix and milk with a whisk for 2 minutes; pour half into crust.
Stir 1 cup whipped topping into remaining pudding; spoon over pudding layer in crust.
Top with the remaining whipped topping.
Refrigerate for 3 hours.
Comments