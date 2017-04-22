Boston leaves Mobile ‘feelin’ satisfied’ with Friday show at Saenger

Boston landed the mother ship at the Saenger Theater on Mobile on Friday.
It was the first stop of the Hyper Space tour on the Gulf Coast. The band last played the area less than a year ago when they performed at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. And they will be making another area stop on June 27 when they hit the Saenger Theater in New Orleans.
My advice? You should definitely see this tour. See Boston when they come to New Orleans. Tickets start at $50 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
On Friday, Boston played a rocking two-hour set in Mobile, opening with that song about “a band out of Boston” — “Rock & Roll Band.” The band had a light show that was different from the 2016 tour and it is worth seeing. While the show focused on reds in 2016, the 2017 show is all about the blues and greens. You’re likely to not see a more impressive show than Boston’s space-themed spectacular.
Although the lights and effects, including lighted guitars and lightning Tom Scholz learned to make in his home, are pretty awesome, Boston is all about the music. The six-piece modern Boston is firing on all-cylinders and they seem to be having a good time while they do it.
There are several reasons why Boston is able to recreate songs such as “More Than A Feeling” and “Long Time” live, including the dual guitar work of Scholz and Gary Pihl and the rhythm section of bassist Tracy Ferrie and drummer Curly Smith.
But the MVPs of what Boston can do live are singer Tommy DeCarlo and vocalist/mulch-instrumentalist Beth Cohen. It’s no secret that Scholz is a master producer in the studio and he has an ear for layers of music and vocal harmonies. DeCarlo and Cohen perfectly recreate Sholz’s songs live.
Cohen, who doubled DeCarlo on many of the high notes, also showcased her own vocal prowess on a cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lot of Love” and “Walk On.” DeCarlo breathed new life into classic fan favorites such as “Peace of Mind” and “Amanda.” But it was during the band’s performance of “Don’t Look Back” when the crowd got in its feet and remained there until the last note of “Party.”
I’m already looking forward to the New Orleans show. I hope to see some of you there.
