Wait — did y’all really just kill Rayna Jaymes?

I guess the lesson to be learned it “do not watch your favorite country music soap opera at bedtime, especially if you have to get up at 4:30 a.m.” At least that’s my takeaway after watching Thursday’s episode of the serial “Nashville.”
Rayna’s gone, y’all. Seriously. Rayna Jaymes has left the building. For those of us who have followed the show from its original home at ABC to its current residency on CMT, this is a big ol’ bitter Nashville hot chicken pill to swallow.
Since the showed debuted in 2012, actress Connie Britton has been playing flawed country music star Rayna James. And now five years later, Rayna has died. This happened in episode nine of the current season — named “If Tomorrow Never Comes,” after the great song by Garth Brooks.
Last week, Rayna had a string of bad luck — she came face to face with her stalker and then she was badly injured in a car accident. Unfortunately, she went downhill after a surgery. With her beloved husband Deacon and children Maddie and Daphne by her side — even Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) managed to be there near the end — Rayna passed on to TV heaven.
Rayna passed on to fictional character heaven. We can only hope that Dobby and Buffy’s mom and Denny and Hodor and McDreamy and Will Gardner will be waiting for her.
It’s hard to think about a TV world without Connie Britton in it. She warmed our hearts as Tammy Taylor (Mrs. Coach) on the great NBC series “Friday Night Lights.” I followed her from FNL to season one of “American Horror Story,” where she also died. In fact, it was Britton’s ability to light up the small screen that drew me to “Nashville” in the first place — well, Britton, and the fact that the great JD Souther (he co-wrote “Best Of My Love” and “Heartache Tonight”) had a role on the show.
And just like the “Walking Dead’s” Glenn and Abraham Ford, Rayna is gone.
Thank you Rayna Jaymes. For your magic and your dignity. And thank you to all the creators of Rayna Jaymes, for there were many. Callie Khouri, who gave her life. Deacon, Maddie, Daphne, who shaped her as her family. Teddy, Tandy, Lamar too. Juliette, Scarlett, Bucky and the ones who crafted her into a business woman. Along with countless other compatriots and combatants. And then of course the crew of “Nashville" who brought her to life, every crew member in every department who made Rayna live each week. And then there’s the music. T Bone, Buddy, Tim, Frankie and all the brilliant songwriters who gave Rayna a voice. There was no music, and no Rayna, without you. But finally and most importantly, the fans. You made Rayna. You supported her and loved her and gave her inspiration just as she was able to inspire you. You were the energy source, the power behind her heart and soul and life. Rayna lived for you. And, from the depths of my heart, I thank you, for her and for me. It has been an honor to be a part of that creation. And as I know she would want it, the show must, and will go on. Long live Rayna Jaymes. #RIPRayna #NashvilleCMT
After a bit of ugly crying, I had trouble going to sleep. I thought about the show and Britton’s character and why I was sad. I came to the realization that sometimes writers have a way creating fictional characters that are so endearing that we become attached to them. When they die, we can’t help but be sad. Empathy and compassion are good traits to have. Don’t ever let anyone tell you any differently.
In the moments before Rayna died, Deacon pleaded with her, saying “Don’t leave me.” But it was Rayna’s final spoken words that really haunted me. All she said was, “I’m sorry.”
And crushed my spirit was. It actually made me tear up again as I typed the words.
Rest in TV peace, Rayna Jaymes. As Juliette said while you were on your deathbed, “All I ever wanted was for you to be proud of me.”
I hope she meets Han Solo and Yoda and Obi Wan and Henry Blake on her journey.
