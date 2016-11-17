No, not Turduken this year. Make it TurKrystalBurgers

It’s almost that most favorite time of year. Yes! The holidays, starting with Thanksgiving on Thursday and lasting through New Year’s Day, Jan.1.
But that’s not what I’m referring to here.
Nope!
I’m referring here to the Krystal Holiday 24 Steamer Pack offered in a gingerbread house-themed box.
Yes!
All of us Krystal burger fans love those Krystals all by themselves, but the holiday steamer pack also offers the Krystal’s Secret Stuffing Recipe emblazoned on the side.
Mmm! Mmm!
With the stuffing, you can think of that big Butterball turkey as a big ol’ casing for Krystal burgers. Kind of like a Turducken, but more like a TurKrystalBurger.
Whoa!
So, run out and grab your special holiday steamer pack while you can. The promotion lasts through Dec. 31.
Below is the recipe.
Enjoy!
Krystal Hamburger stuffing recipe 2016
INGREDIENTS
20 Original Krystals
2 ¼ cups diced celery
1 sm. onion diced
2 ¼ tsp thyme
2 ¼ tsp sage
2 tsp pepper
1 tsp kosher salt
⅓ – ¾ cups chicken broth
DIRECTIONS
1. Get a Steamer Pack (24 Krystals). Eat 4 and put the remaining 20 in the fridge for 12-24 hours.
2. Remove pickles and tear burgers into small pieces and mix all seasonings, onion and celery in a bowl.
3. Add chicken broth until it is the proper wetness.
4. Pre-heat oven to 350°, place stuffing in baking pan and bake for 45 min. covered with foil.
5. Remove foil and bake for an additional 15 min. to brown the top.
Servings: 10-15; Prep time: 1 hour prep, 1 hour bake
