Construction Mechanic 1st Class Michael Steffey is honored at his church, Heritage United Methodist Church in D'Iberville, for being named Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Sea Sailor of the Year. Steffey is also returning from a seven month deployment overseas. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com
June 02, 2017

Seabees celebrate 75 years in Gulfport

By Regina Zilbermints

June 2, 2017, marks the 75th anniversary of the opening of the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport, home of the Atlantic fleet Seabees.

That came just months after the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Seabees themselves, on March 5, 1942.

The Seabee base isn’t having a big celebration to mark the anniversary. After all, plenty of events honored the base and the Navy during Gulf Coast Navy Week in April, which ended with Seabee Day and a salute to the 75th anniversary.

But the military community is a major part of the Coast, with thousands of active military living and working here and 40,000 veterans.

The Song of the Seabees

Words by Sam M. Lewis; Music by Peter de Rose

We’re the Seabees of the Navy

We can build and we can fight

We’ll pave the way to victory

And guard it day and night

And we promise that we remember

The “Seventh of December”

We’re the Seabees of the Navy

Bees of the Seven Seas

The Navy wanted men

That’s where we came in

Mister Brown and Mister Jones

The Owens, the Cohens and Flynn

The Navy wanted more

Of Uncle Sammy’s kin

So we all joined up

And brother we’re in to win

