Seabees celebrate 75 years in Gulfport

June 2, 2017, marks the 75th anniversary of the opening of the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport, home of the Atlantic fleet Seabees.
That came just months after the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Seabees themselves, on March 5, 1942.
The Seabee base isn’t having a big celebration to mark the anniversary. After all, plenty of events honored the base and the Navy during Gulf Coast Navy Week in April, which ended with Seabee Day and a salute to the 75th anniversary.
But the military community is a major part of the Coast, with thousands of active military living and working here and 40,000 veterans.
The Song of the Seabees
Words by Sam M. Lewis; Music by Peter de Rose
We’re the Seabees of the Navy
We can build and we can fight
We’ll pave the way to victory
And guard it day and night
And we promise that we remember
The “Seventh of December”
We’re the Seabees of the Navy
Bees of the Seven Seas
The Navy wanted men
That’s where we came in
Mister Brown and Mister Jones
The Owens, the Cohens and Flynn
The Navy wanted more
Of Uncle Sammy’s kin
So we all joined up
And brother we’re in to win
