Seabees celebrate 75 years in Gulfport

June 2, 2017, marks the 75th anniversary of the opening of the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport, home of the Atlantic fleet Seabees.

That came just months after the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Seabees themselves, on March 5, 1942.

The Seabee base isn’t having a big celebration to mark the anniversary. After all, plenty of events honored the base and the Navy during Gulf Coast Navy Week in April, which ended with Seabee Day and a salute to the 75th anniversary.

But the military community is a major part of the Coast, with thousands of active military living and working here and 40,000 veterans.