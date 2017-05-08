Air Force jet could land on Biloxi waterfront

Pensacola celebrates its famed Blue Angels with jets along Interstate 10 and Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich wants to honor Keesler Air Force Base in a similar way with the return an Air Force plane along U.S. 90.
Gilich proposes moving a decommissioned 1956 F-104 jet on display at Keesler to the center median of U.S. 90 near White Avenue, just down the street from the Air Force base.
“For many years previous, Biloxi displayed a jet very near this same location,” Gilich said in a letter to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. “That jet and others the city also displayed on the beachfront highway for decades were lost over time to natural disasters.”
If the Biloxi Council agrees with his vision at Tuesday’s meeting, the city will ask the museum for the loan of the jet and the Mississippi Highway Commission for approval to relocate the plane.
Gilich, a fan of all things “Old Biloxi,” said the jet would commemorate the 76-year relationship between Keesler and Biloxi.
Keesler supports the idea and has offered logistical support for the move.
“The partnership between Keesler and Biloxi is unlike any other I have seen in my 25 years of service and this static display would only further benefit our relationship,” said Col. Michelle Edmondson, commander of Keesler’s 81st Training Wing.
