There's a bad batch of drugs going around Gulfport, cops say, and it could be deadly

A fatal drug is being pushed as oxycodone on Gulfport streets, and police are worried people who are buying the counterfeit pills could find themselves in a life-or-death situation.
Police Chief Leonard Papania said at a press conference Monday that pills that look like oxycodone were confiscated by police and analyzed at a Drug Enforcement Administration lab.
The DEA found the pills were actually fentanyl, Papania said, a lethal drug.
"People are buying pills they think are oycodone, but they could be getting a fatal fentanyl dose," Papania said. "This type of counterfeit pill makes the illegal drug trade especially dangerous."
