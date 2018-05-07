Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania
There's a bad batch of drugs going around Gulfport, cops say, and it could be deadly

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

May 07, 2018 11:06 AM

Gulfport

A fatal drug is being pushed as oxycodone on Gulfport streets, and police are worried people who are buying the counterfeit pills could find themselves in a life-or-death situation.

Police Chief Leonard Papania said at a press conference Monday that pills that look like oxycodone were confiscated by police and analyzed at a Drug Enforcement Administration lab.

The DEA found the pills were actually fentanyl, Papania said, a lethal drug.

"People are buying pills they think are oycodone, but they could be getting a fatal fentanyl dose," Papania said. "This type of counterfeit pill makes the illegal drug trade especially dangerous."

SunHerald will update this story as more information is available.

