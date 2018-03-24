It started as a fight inside this D’Iberville sports bar, but then someone was shot

A Pascagoula man was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault after D’Iberville police say he shot someone early Saturday morning.
D’Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne said in a news release that 23-year-old Brandon Dajuan Willis was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault after someone was shot at the Pub Sports Bar at 3254 Mallett Road. The shooting happened about 1:45 a.m., Payne said.
Payne said an altercation took place inside the bar that involved the person who was shot and Willis’ brother. After getting a report of a shooting at the bar, he said police saw a car driven by Willis leave the parking lot at a high speed. Willis was pulled over on a traffic stop and he was arrested without incident, Payne said.
The person who was shot was transported to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Payne said his condition was stable.
Judge Albert Fountain set Willis’ bond at $100,000.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
