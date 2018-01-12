Crime

One dead in overnight shooting in Moss Point

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

January 12, 2018 05:44 AM

Moss Point police are investigating an early Friday morning shooting that left one person dead.

Moss Point Police Chief Calvin Hutchins said the shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. on Friday in the 400 block of Gautier Street.

Police found a male suffering from a gunshot wound, Hutchins said. The person later died.

Hutchins said one person who was at the scene has been taken into custody and the investigation is being handled as a homicide.

The Sun Herald will update as information becomes available.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

