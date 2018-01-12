One dead in overnight shooting in Moss Point

Moss Point police are investigating an early Friday morning shooting that left one person dead.
Moss Point Police Chief Calvin Hutchins said the shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. on Friday in the 400 block of Gautier Street.
Police found a male suffering from a gunshot wound, Hutchins said. The person later died.
Hutchins said one person who was at the scene has been taken into custody and the investigation is being handled as a homicide.
The Sun Herald will update as information becomes available.
