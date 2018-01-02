Sun Herald stock photo
Sun Herald stock photo
Sun Herald stock photo

Crime

Man accidentally shot himself in the chest in Bayside Park, Hancock chief deputy says

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

January 02, 2018 06:31 PM

A man who accidentally shot himself in the chest in the Bayside Park community is being taken to an area hospital for treatment, a Hancock County sheriff’s official said.

Chief Deputy Don Bass said deputies responded to residence on West Newtown Street around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Bass said it appears the shooting was accidental.

The man was able to talk to deputies and was in a great deal of pain, Bass said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The man was originally going to be taken by Life Flight helicopter to an area hospital, but the arrival time to the scene was too long, Bass said, so he is being transported to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

    Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Police update on Artes Street home invasion 0:36

Police update on Artes Street home invasion
He threw away a purse at a gas station. What was inside led to an OS police investigation. 2:42

He threw away a purse at a gas station. What was inside led to an OS police investigation.

View More Video