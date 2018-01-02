Man accidentally shot himself in the chest in Bayside Park, Hancock chief deputy says

A man who accidentally shot himself in the chest in the Bayside Park community is being taken to an area hospital for treatment, a Hancock County sheriff’s official said.
Chief Deputy Don Bass said deputies responded to residence on West Newtown Street around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Bass said it appears the shooting was accidental.
The man was able to talk to deputies and was in a great deal of pain, Bass said.
The man was originally going to be taken by Life Flight helicopter to an area hospital, but the arrival time to the scene was too long, Bass said, so he is being transported to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport.
