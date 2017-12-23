Robert Lester Kelley
A dead body was found while extinguishing a Biloxi fire. Now one man is in custody.

Sun Herald

December 23, 2017 11:14 AM

A man is in custody after a dead body was found while officials responded to a Friday evening fire in Biloxi.

According to Biloxi Police Maj. Chris De Back, the Biloxi Fire Department was responding to a woods fire at the south side wooded area at Pass and Jim Money roads. While extinguishing the fire at what turned out to be a homeless camp, officials located a body and notified police.

De Back said the 59-year-old victim had been assaulted. Witnesses helped indentify a suspect, Robert Lester Kelley, 42, currently homeless.

When Kelley was taken into custody, it was discovered the two got into a fight after a verbal altercation while in Kelley’s tent, De Back said. The fight carried outside where Kelley continued the assault.

Kelley was arrested on a charge of manslaughter. His bond was set at $500,000 by Justice Court Judge Albert Foutain. Once booked, Kelley will be transported to Harrison County jail.

