He was once a college football recruit. Now he’s a suspect in an armed robbery.

Jackson County officials are looking for two men who are suspects in a home armed robbery on Beachview Drive.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said five people were home on Dec. 20 when two men robbed the home at gunpoint in Gulf Park Estates.
The suspects have been identified as Jacquelle Christopher Green, 20, of D’Iberville, and Andreyus Lavone Walker-Wells, 19, of Ocean Springs.
According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, Green’s last known vehicle was an older model silver Nissan Altima with no tag. Wells was last seen driving an older model blue Dodge Durango with Mississippi tag HIS-177.
Green, a standout football player at D’Iberville High School, signed a college scholarship with University of Texas-San Antonio in 2016. But arrests in Pensacola and one in D’Iberville that alleged he was part of a robbery of a pizza delivery driver ended his college hopes.
Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees them should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 228-769-3063.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
