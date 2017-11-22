Man wanted in Pass home invasion ‘knew we were looking for him,’ police chief says

A man sought in a home invasion reported 1 1/2 years ago at Pass Estates has turned himself in, police said.
Cornell Demetrius Smith, 39, is accused of breaking into a home, holding a woman at gunpoint in the kitchen and looking around for different items to steal, Police Chief Tim Hendricks said.
A man who lives at the home filed a complaint alleging it happened April 26, 2016.
“Cornell Smith knew we were looking for him,” Hendricks said.
“For the first several months, we were beating the bushes, going to a lot of family members’ homes and at residences where we knew he hanged out.”
Smith turned himself in Tuesday.
Police arrested him on charges of burglarizing an occupied dwelling — the state’s charge for a home invasion — and armed robbery.
The Harrison County jail released him Wednesday on bonds that total $200,000.
