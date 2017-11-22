Cornell Demetrius Smith
Cornell Demetrius Smith Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Cornell Demetrius Smith Harrison County Adult Detention Center

Crime

Man wanted in Pass home invasion ‘knew we were looking for him,’ police chief says

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

November 22, 2017 12:22 PM

Pass Christian

A man sought in a home invasion reported 1 1/2 years ago at Pass Estates has turned himself in, police said.

Cornell Demetrius Smith, 39, is accused of breaking into a home, holding a woman at gunpoint in the kitchen and looking around for different items to steal, Police Chief Tim Hendricks said.

A man who lives at the home filed a complaint alleging it happened April 26, 2016.

“Cornell Smith knew we were looking for him,” Hendricks said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“For the first several months, we were beating the bushes, going to a lot of family members’ homes and at residences where we knew he hanged out.”

Smith turned himself in Tuesday.

Police arrested him on charges of burglarizing an occupied dwelling — the state’s charge for a home invasion — and armed robbery.

The Harrison County jail released him Wednesday on bonds that total $200,000.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood

    Stephanie Morris of the Cypress Pointe neighborhood off of Canal Road in Harrison County wonders if there should be more involvement among the families in her neighborhood to provide support for each other. “there was a problem, and I wish we could have helped,” she said.

Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood

Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood 2:03

Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood
Burglary brings out security concerns in Gulfport 1:04

Burglary brings out security concerns in Gulfport
A family has questions for the person who killed their beloved Kimberly Watts 2:19

A family has questions for the person who killed their beloved Kimberly Watts

View More Video