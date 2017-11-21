He knew who shot up his St. Martin home and gave cops the suspect’s address, official says

Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested one person in connection with a drive-by shooting in a St. Martin neighborhood, an official confirmed.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Marcia Hill said deputies responded to a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon.
There were no injuries in the shooting, Hill said, but the homeowner had vital information that led to an arrest in D’Iberville.
“The homeowner told deputies the name of the shooter and gave them a vehicle description,” Hill said. “The homeowner also told the deputies where the suspect lives.
“That’s not something you hear everyday.”
Hill said investigators arrested the male suspect at his residence at Lemoyne Apartments.
The suspect’s name has not yet been released.
