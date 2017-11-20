Drug dealer’s probation was revoked twice. Now he admits to related firearm crimes.

Firearm violations have come back to haunt a Gulfport man whose probation on a crack cocaine conviction has been revoked twice over incidents involving weapons.
Cornell Lamar Abram, 38, now faces up to 20 years in prison on guilty pleas to firearm charges from those incidents. He will be sentenced in U.S. District Court in Gulfport on Feb. 15.
Abram had been convicted on possession with intent to distribute crack in federal court in Gulfport on March 11, 2005. Court records show he also was convicted on transfer and possession of a controlled substance in Harrison County Circuit Court on March 23, 1998.
In April, Abram had two pistols in a vehicle and left an infant unattended while the car was parked in the emergency lane in front of a Family Dollar store in Birmingham, Alabama, court papers show.
He ran out to confront officers who had noticed the child and he tried to flee, then fought police as they tried to arrest him. Police said they found two pistols in his vehicle — a Smith & Wesson 9mm and a .40-caliber Glock, the latter reported stolen in Pelham, Alabama.
At the time, he was wanted on a federal indictment from Gulfport, where he has admitted going into a couple’s home with a TEC-9 semi-automatic pistol on June 11, 2014. He went out to his car and returned with another firearm, pointing it at a woman’s husband before he fired two rounds in the air, a document said.
Abram had been wounded in a shooting in Gulfport on July 28, 2012. He was shot near the intersection of 31st Avenue and 20th Street. Court records show a bullet broke his left femur and damaged his sciatic nerve, requiring surgery and physical therapy.
Abram claimed “two young dudes” had asked him for $3 and he didn’t have it to give them. Several shots were fired and people in a crowd scurried to get away, a police report said.
Abram would not tell police who the armed persons were, saying he didn’t want to get them in trouble, according to the report.
Police said they found a small amount of crack cocaine in a compartment by the driver’s-side door of his vehicle.
A federal judge in Gulfport revoked Abram’s probation on the crack distribution conviction in October 2012 and again on July 25.
Abram received an 18-month prison term and two year’s probation the first time his probation was revoked. He received a three-year prison term the second time.
Charges filed in federal court in Birmingham and Gulfport are related to those crimes.
Abram pleaded guilty on Nov. 14.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Annette Williams is prosecuting both cases in Gulfport.
Senior District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. will sentence Abram on two counts that each carry up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
