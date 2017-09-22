Bobbi-Jo McSwain
Officer-involved shooting reported in pursuit of woman who fled with child in car

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

September 22, 2017 02:42 PM

A state agency is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred during a pursuit of a woman accused of assaulting an officer and fleeing with an unrestrained child in her car.

Bay St. Louis Interim Police Chief Matt Issman on Friday said he turned the investigation from the pursuit on Mississippi 603 over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation “so that it’s objectively investigated.”

The shooting reportedly occurred during police contact with Bobbi-Jo McSwain, a 28-year-old who has a Hattiesburg address, according to the Hancock County jail docket.

It is unclear if the woman was wounded.

McSwain’s charges include child endangerment, escape, felony eluding of an officer and simple assault on an officer, also a felony.

Issman said he could not talk about the case since he’s turned it over to MBI.

An MBI spokesman wasn’t immediately available for comment.

But charges on the jail docket indicate the pursuit occurred Wednesday, the day she was arrested, and McSwain was booked at the county jail Thursday.

The charges indicate an officer had stopped McSwain and she gave false information to identify herself, had no license or proof of insurance, was not wearing a seat belt and her child was not properly restrained. She reportedly had a tag violation, was driving recklessly and resisted arrest.

McSwain also is held for another agency, though the jail docket does not say which agency has a warrant for her arrest.

Her bonds on charges in the Bay exceed $23,000.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

