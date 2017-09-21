Woman testifies a man sexually assaulted her. He said there was no contact.

A man has been found guilty of following a woman from a casino parking garage to her condo on Bay Cove Drive and sexually assaulting her in the parking lot.
The woman, who testified in a two-day trial, did not know Fredrick Eugene Bliss and said she was returning from a bachelorette party when a man came up behind her and assaulted her, Assistant District Attorney Scott Lusk said in a news release.
A Harrison County jury found Bliss, 37, guilty of sexual battery on Wednesday.
Circuit Court Judge Chris Schmidt set an Oct. 19 sentencing date for Bliss, who faces up to 30 years in prison with no hope of early release.
Lusk said jurors heard a 911 call from Oct. 16, 2015, when Biloxi police responded to a report of an attempted rape. The victim told police she had gotten out of her vehicle and was walking to her condo when a man forced her to the ground between two parked cars, Lusk said.
Police identified Bliss in video surveillance footage from the casino and other businesses.
Bliss gave conflicting testimony, telling the jury there was no sexual contact, but medical evidence showed otherwise, Lusk said.
The jury also considered charges of kidnapping and robbery, finding Bliss not guilty on those charges.
Bliss is held with no bond at the Harrison County jail.
ADA Beth McFadyen assisted in the prosecution.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
