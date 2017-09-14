Pills went missing during her shift as a pharmacy tech. Her son was found with some

A woman who was a pharmacy tech at a D’Iberville drug store has admitted stealing oxycodone, and her son and a friend have admitted to selling the pain pills.
Carla Ann Fulgham, who now lives in Jayess, has admitted she took large numbers of pills from Back Bay Pharmacy while she was working there, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Her son, Travis Lee Fulgham of D’Iberville, and Lance Wayne Errington also have accepted plea bargains on the same charge, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone. The strong pain-killer also is known by its brand name, Oxycontin.
They and others conspired in the thefts and sales of oxycontin, oxymorphone, hydrocodone and alprazolam, according to a 17-count indictment filed in federal court.
The prescription drug conspiracy began in January 2015 and ended in early April, when the indictment was filed, the document said.
The Fulghams and Errington each pleaded guilty to one count in federal court on Tuesday. They are free on bond pending sentencing.
Chief U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. will sentence them Dec. 12.
Maximum penalties for the charge are 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and at least three years of post-release supervision, plus a $100 court assessment.
Evidence in the case revealed that daily inventories showed large numbers of pills went missing on the days Carla Fulgham was working, said Sheila Wilbanks, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi.
DEA agents also obtained video footage that showed Carla Fulgham stealing pills from the pharmacy.
As the investigation unfolded, Travis Fulgham was pulled over in a traffic stop on March 2. He had 100 oxycodone pills and admitted he got them from his mother.
Drug agents searched Carla Fulgham’s home. Agents said they found oxycodone and hydrocodone in her residence. An inventory from Back Bay Pharmacy showed those types of pills disappeared that day.
All three each faced a conspiracy charge. Carla Fulgham also faced 16 drug distribution counts, her son faced 15 counts, and Errington faced one count.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
