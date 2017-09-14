Waveland police say a woman left Walmart in this Lexus SUV after spending $160 in counterfeit money.
Waveland police say a woman left Walmart in this Lexus SUV after spending $160 in counterfeit money. Waveland Police Department
Waveland police say a woman left Walmart in this Lexus SUV after spending $160 in counterfeit money. Waveland Police Department

Crime

She left Walmart with groceries before the store realized her cash was fake, cops say

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

September 14, 2017 2:21 PM

Police need the public’s to help to identify a woman who used $160 in counterfeit money to buy groceries, the police chief said.

The woman passed off fake 20-dollar bills to a cashier at Walmart on U.S. 90 on Aug. 1, Waveland Police Chief David Allen said.

Allen released a surveillance photo of the woman. She left the store in a white Lexus SUV.

Allen said there were five instances where counterfeit money was used at Waveland businesses in the month of August.

The fake money were all 20-dollar or 100-dollar bills.

“We would like to remind everyone, especially businesses, to be vigilant and check bills for authenticity,” Allen said.

The U.S. Secret Service has an online data sheet that teaches people how to spot fake currency.

Anyone with information about the incident at Walmart should call the Waveland Police Department at 228-467-3669. Tips can be sent anonymously through Crime Stoppers at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by phone at 877-787-5898.

Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

It's been 30 years. Their murders still have the power to shock South Mississippi

It's been 30 years. Their murders still have the power to shock South Mississippi 1:39

It's been 30 years. Their murders still have the power to shock South Mississippi
Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman 2:44

Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman
K-9 catches suspect after two-city chase 1:15

K-9 catches suspect after two-city chase

View More Video