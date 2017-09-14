She left Walmart with groceries before the store realized her cash was fake, cops say

Police need the public’s to help to identify a woman who used $160 in counterfeit money to buy groceries, the police chief said.
The woman passed off fake 20-dollar bills to a cashier at Walmart on U.S. 90 on Aug. 1, Waveland Police Chief David Allen said.
Allen released a surveillance photo of the woman. She left the store in a white Lexus SUV.
Allen said there were five instances where counterfeit money was used at Waveland businesses in the month of August.
The fake money were all 20-dollar or 100-dollar bills.
“We would like to remind everyone, especially businesses, to be vigilant and check bills for authenticity,” Allen said.
The U.S. Secret Service has an online data sheet that teaches people how to spot fake currency.
Anyone with information about the incident at Walmart should call the Waveland Police Department at 228-467-3669. Tips can be sent anonymously through Crime Stoppers at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by phone at 877-787-5898.
