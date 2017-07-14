Officials at the Pascagoula Police Department are looking for three men accused of breaking into cars at Planet Fitness on Denny Avenue and taking credit cards and using them at Wal-Mart on Denny Avenue.
Crime

July 14, 2017 9:02 PM

They took credit cards out of cars at a gym and used them at Wal-Mart, cops say

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

Pascagoula police are asking for the public’s help to identify three men accused of breaking into cars at an area gym and using credit cards they found inside of the vehicles less than a mile away at a Wal-Mart store.

Police on Thursday responded to multiple reports of auto burglaries at Planet Fitness on Denny Avenue.

While officers were gathering information, police say, the suspects were using the credit and debit cards they took from the vehicle at Wal-Mart on Denny Avenue.

The men allegedly left the scene in a silver Chevrolet Suburban, police say.

Police released surveillance footage of the three suspects on Friday.

The three men are wanted on charges of burglary of a vehicle and credit card fraud.

Anyone with information about this case should call the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.

Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_

