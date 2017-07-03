It started with a fight. Then the shooting started.

A 20-year-old who fired shots at two people and struck two vehicles in an Orange Grove neighborhood has been taken into custody.
Thomas James Everett Jr., of Gulfport, was arrested Saturday following investigation of a June 17 shooting at Royal Pine Drive and Wood Forest Drive, Gulfport Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
Police learned Everett had fought with someone who had left the scene and not called the police before the shooting, Bromen said.
Police were called to Royal Pine Drive about 5:40 p.m.
The two people he fired shots toward were not wounded, Bromen said.
Police identified Everett as the shooter and arrested him about 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of DeBuys Road.
Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray ordered bonds at a total of $300,000. Everett was taken to the Harrison County jail.
He is a felon convicted on a stolen firearm charge from a 2014 arrest, the jail docket shows.
He also was wanted for failing to appear in court May 17 on a charge of destruction of county property. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department had arrested him on that charge Dec. 23, 2015.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
