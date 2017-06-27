‘Main attacker’ in French Quarter attack turns himself in; other three ID’d

A man described as “the main attacker” in an assault Saturday on two men visiting New Orleans surrendered to police Monday afternoon.
Dejuan Paul, 21, is in police custody and his three companions have been identified.
"It's just a matter of time before we put this case together in its entirety, and we have all of you under arrest," Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said after announcing the surrender of Dejuan Paul, according to The Advocate website.
"If I were you, I would follow my friend's lead (and surrender)," he said in a message to the other attackers.
The victims, James Curran and Tim Byrne, are Boston-based information technology specialists who were New Orleans' French Quarter on Saturday.
Byrne and Curran were in town for the annual meeting of the Unitarian Universalist Association, where they work. The meeting was held at the New Orleans' Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
They were returning to their hotel about 9 p.m. when the blows landed on the back of their heads. The attack was caught on video, which was shared with media outlets.
Within moments, four robbers apparently working in concert took the men's cellphones and wallets, but the stolen property was the least of anyone's worries after police released surveillance camera footage of the savage ambush.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
