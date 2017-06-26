New Orleans police searching for suspects in French Quarter robbery, beating

A man was left in critical condition after he and another victim were attacked and robbed by four men in the French Quarter on Saturday night, according to New Orleans police.
The New Orleans Police Department said the two were in the 200 block of Bienville Street shortly before 9 p.m. when the robbers beat them and stole their wallets and cell phones before fleeing.
The victims were taken to the hospital where one of them is listed in critical condition, police said.
One of the victims is 32 years old. He is listed in stable condition. NOPD said the age of the man in critical condition is unknown.
Police on Sunday night released surveillance images and video of the four suspects.
