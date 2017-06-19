Fugitive faced state charges until ATF agents found him in D’Iberville

A felon who served time for an armed robbery was wanted on fugitive warrants when he was found with a firearm in D’Iberville, an affidavit says.
Tony Graham, 34, now faces a federal charge. He was found in illegal possession of a 9 mm handgun, according to a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent in Gulfport.
Graham was wanted by police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on felony charges of insurance fraud, theft and forgery, arrest records show.
ATF agents arrested him on fugitive warrants in D’Iberville on April 12. Court records don’t show where he was arrested or how agents found him.
Graham had been sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2002 for an armed robbery conviction in Louisiana, the agent’s sworn statement says.
A federal grand jury indicted him May 2 on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. Graham pleaded not guilty May 22.
He plans to change his plea to guilty in a hearing set for June 26, court records show. He is being held with no bond.
