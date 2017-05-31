Gunfire reported outside of Bay St. Louis casino, sheriff confirms

Police have been called to Hollywood Gulf Coast Casino, where a shot reportedly was fired at the building after a couple of guests were thrown out of the casino.
Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said that is what someone told a dispatcher Thursday afternoon.
It appears no one was wounded.
The sheriff said a gunshot was heard as the couple were leaving. The shot reportedly was fired at the building.
Adam said Bay St. Louis police are investigating.
