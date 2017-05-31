Crime

May 31, 2017 4:43 PM

Gunfire reported outside of Bay St. Louis casino, sheriff confirms

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Bay St. Louis

Police have been called to Hollywood Gulf Coast Casino, where a shot reportedly was fired at the building after a couple of guests were thrown out of the casino.

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said that is what someone told a dispatcher Thursday afternoon.

It appears no one was wounded.

The sheriff said a gunshot was heard as the couple were leaving. The shot reportedly was fired at the building.

Adam said Bay St. Louis police are investigating.

SunHerald.com will update this report as details develop.

