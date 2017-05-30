Ocean Springs man held on child pornography charge

An Ocean Springs man is held on a child pornography charge alleging he was in possession of sexually explicit images of one or more children under the age of 12.
Brett Sekinger, 25, has been arrested after indictment by a federal grand jury.
The indictment filed May 16 alleges the pornography was found on his computers and related accessories in Jackson County on Feb. 5, 2016. It was unsealed at his initial appearance in U.S. District Court on May 22.
A forfeiture clause says child porn was found on two computers, a hard drive, flash drive, 26 DVDs and three compact discs.
Sekinger has waived the right to a detention hearing and pleaded not guilty, court records show.
He is set for trial on a court calendar that starts Aug. 7 with U.S. Chief District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. presiding.
