Cardell Hayes sentenced in death of former Saints standout Will Smith

Cardell Hayes was sentenced to 25 years total in prison Wednesday, more than four months after being convicted of killing former New Orleans Saints standout Will Smith and wounding Smith's wife, Racquel.
In December, Hayes, 29, was convicted of manslaughter for killing Smith and attempted manslaughter for shooting and injuring Racquel Smith. Manslaughter carries a maximum 40-year sentence; attempted manslaughter carries a maximum 20-year sentence.
Leading up to the sentencing, the past day and a half in Criminal District Court Judge Camille Buras' courtroom has featured gripping testimony from both sides.
