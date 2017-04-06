He lied to buy guns from two Gulfport stores, indictment says

Two South Mississippi men face prosecution on charges they’re drug addicts or unlawful drug users found in possession of a firearm in violation of federal law.
Otis Pittman, 37, and Steven McKinney, 46, have each been indicted on that charge in a case involving 14 handguns, pistols, revolvers and shotguns, according to an indictment filed March 21.
Pittman also faces a stolen-firearm charge and two counts of making false statements to buy a firearm at two Gulfport stores that sell guns.
He falsely signed statements saying he is not a drug addict or unlawful drug user at Dad’s Super Pawn on Aug. 24, 2013, and at Academy Sports & Outdoors on Sept. 20, 2013, the indictment says.
On March 3, 2015, he was found in possession of a stolen firearm and he and McKinney both were found in illegal possession of a firearm, the indictment says.
A Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Task Force agent testified at arraignment hearings Monday.
U.S. Magistrate Judge John Gargiulo set $25,000 bonds for the men.
A trial date is set for May 15 before U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden.
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics had arrested the men March 4, 2015, on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, the Harrison County jail docket shows.
