Bookmaker pleads guilty in online sports-betting operation

8:04 Gang member says he blacked out before killing transgender girlfriend Pause

2:46 She fell in love with a man who would later kill her

2:45 Jailer says former school mate Josh Vallum 'dumbed himself down' for gang

0:41 'I knew he was a psychopath,' victim's sister says

3:34 Mercedes Williamson 'knew who she was,' mother says

1:02 Dashcam video: Police chase homeless man who took backhoe for joyride

1:52 What happens when an elf goes off his shelf?

1:25 Long Beach man wants to give your plants a swing

1:14 Genetic mutation increases risk of ovarian cancer for some women