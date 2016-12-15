She died, he disappeared. Now he’s charged with murder.

A man who disappeared after the death of Airman 1st Class Rhianda Dillard, 20, has been charged with premeditated murder in the case, the Omaha World-Herald reports.
Dillard’s body was discovered Aug. 1 in her dorm room at Offutt Air Force Base, the story says. Timothy Wilsey of Valdosta, Georgia, was reportedly the last person to see Dillard alive when he escorted her to her dorm room the afternoon of July 29.
Wilsey, who belonged the the 55th Intelligence Support Squadron, has been charged with premeditated murder under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, the newspaper reports. He also is charged with desertion.
The World-Herald reported that toxicology tests on Dillard’s body have not yet been received by the Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations, even though those tests usually take about eight weeks.
Wilsey is believed to have left Offutt the same day he escorted Dillard to her room. The newspaper reports he was arrested August 11 in Emporia, Virginia, and is being held in Offutt.
Dillard’s mother, Elizabeth Dillard, told the newspaper her daughter was an A student who chose to join the Air Force rather than accept college scholarships after graduating in 2015 from D’Iberville High School. Dillard had been through technical training at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi.
At the time of her death, she was a cybersystems operations specialist with the 55th Strategic Communications Squadron. The newspaper said she had been stationed at Offutt since March 14.
