Pass Christian shooting leaves one in hospital

No suspects have been identified following the shooting of a Pass Christian man Saturday afternoon.
Pass Police Chief Tim Hendricks said police received a call about a shooting from the 300 block of West Railroad Street near Henderson Avenue about 6 p.m.
The shooting was less than two blocks from the middle school.
On arrival, police took the shooting victim, described as “a young man,” to the hospital. He was shot in the abdomen, Hendricks said.
Hendricks said he is waiting for family notification before he identifies the young man.
“I’m not going to comment at this time, not until we have more information,” he said. “It’s under investigation.”
