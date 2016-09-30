Louisiana deputy, daughter killed during argument with neighbor

Authorities say an apparent murder-suicide left three dead including a sheriff’s deputy and her daughter, who were shot at their Pointe Coupee Parish home by a neighbor who then apparently turned the gun on himself.
Sheriff Bud Torres says it happened about 4 p.m. Tuesday at a home in Glynn, Louisiana.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Steve Juge late Tuesday night identified those killed as deputy Donna LeBlanc, 42, her daughter Carli LeBlanc, 20, and Gregory Phillips, 29, who lived across the street.
Local news outlets report authorities have not release details of how the shootings unfolded.
“There was some difficulty between the neighbors, and that’s all we know at this time,” Torres told The Advocate.
Deputies first on the scene found the three bodies in the yard of the family’s home. Torres said Donna LeBlanc had a gun in her possession when she was killed.
West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes said Donna LeBlanc was one of the first female deputies hired by the sheriff’s office and had been there for 22 years.
The deputy was the wife of a Louisiana State Police trooper.
Col. Mike Edmonson, state police superintendent, said the trooper was at a training exercise when he got the call about the incident.
“Look, we’re in the country, in a very quiet area. To think of something like this happening is just unbelievable,” Edmonson told reporters Tuesday evening. “It’s a horrible situation.”
As the investigation moves forward, Edmonson said his department is prepared to step in and help in the grieving process for the trooper.
“We'll just counsel him through this,” Edmonson said. “You just don’t expect things like this to occur.”
LeBlanc and her daughter will be laid to rest Saturday after visitation at the Brusly High School gym and religious services, The Advocate reports.
