Jackson County

April 29, 2017 9:39 AM

Man shot while rattling door handle, kicking door in Ocean Springs

By Regina Zilbermints

rzilbermints@sunherald.com

Ocean Springs

A man was shot while rattling the door handle and kicking the door of an Ocean Springs home, police said.

Few details about the incident are available but Ocean Springs police say officers responded to the home on Saturday on reports of a shooting. They learned the man who had been shot may have been trying to break into the home, authorities said.

The wounded man was taken to an Ocean Springs hospital, then transferred to Mobile. Information about his condition was not immediately available.

No charges have been filed as of Saturday morning but the case remains under investigation.

