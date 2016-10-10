Why it was important to replace the Dantzler Street Bridge

Jackson County will hold a ribbon cutting for the Dantzler Street Bridge at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The $1.25 million project was funded primarily by the county with the support of $200,000 in grants through the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources.
“Not only did we improve the safety of this heavily used bridge for our citizens,” said Board of Supervisors President Melton Harris, “this project also allowed us to assist the new Pascagoula River Audubon Center’s efforts in restoring, protecting and promoting the Pascagoula River and its diverse ecosystem.”
The new bridge is 3 feet higher than the one it replaced, and a bulkhead was added so the span could be increased from 19 to 31 feet. These improvements provide better accessibility for the river and swamp boat tours that depart from the Audubon Center as well as recreational boaters, especially during high tide.
Jackson County also partnered with several local entities to support a tidal marsh restoration project associated with the replacement of the bridge, funded by the Southern Company and the EPA, through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.
Comments