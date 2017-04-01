Saturday at Mississippi's Bicentennial Celebration South

Cheryl Feltman, left, and Donna Quick of Birmingham, Ala., listen to the music at the Mississippi Bicentennial South celebration at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport on Saturday, April 1, 2107. The two have been following The Band Perry for several shows on their tour.
Annabelle Jordan, 9, from left, and Sailor, 3, Nola, 6, and Marleigh Ellis, 7, all of Gulfport, pose for a photo at the Armed Forces Museum booth at the Mississippi Bicentennial South celebration at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport on Saturday, April 1, 2107.
Famous Mississippians on display at the Mississippi Bicentennial South celebration at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport on Saturday, April 1, 2107.
Lindsay Dengler of Gulfport and her son, William, 1, play with a balloon at the Mississippi Bicentennial South celebration at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport on Saturday, April 1, 2107.
Members of the Navy Band Southeast's Deckplate Brass plays at the Mississippi Bicentennial South celebration at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport on Saturday, April 1, 2107.
Kat Bergeron tess the story of the Spanish moss beard to Lois Ann Necaise and her great-great grandson, Knox Brogdon, 12, both of Gulfport, at the Sun Herald booth at the Mississippi Bicentennial South celebration at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport on Saturday, April 1, 2107.
University of Southern Mississippi graduate Jonathan McLeran plays with the Navy Band Southeast's Deckplate Brass at the Mississippi Bicentennial South celebration at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport on Saturday, April 1, 2107.
Orlean Daniel of Biloxi takes a selfie with the bell from the Centennial Plaza chapel at the Mississippi Bicentennial South celebration at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport on Saturday, April 1, 2107.
Richard Kletecka of Ocean Springs and his grandson's Flat Stanley doll pose with Miss Ississippi at the Mississippi Bicentennial South celebration at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport on Friday, March 31, 2107.
The Band Perry Guitar tech Joey Crawford takes care of instruments backstage after morning sound check for Saturday nights performance.
Coast native Suzanne Fisher of Flowood, MS gives a thumbs up to the parade passing by at Centennial Plaza.
Three year old Everitt Williams of Ocean Springs gets excited about the parade at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport.
Lilly Myer and Zoe Horvat from Chicago, IL watch the 3d printer demonstration at the USM College of Science and Technology tent.
Apollo Stafford of Saucier, MS participates with Seth Johnson of the Stennis Space Center demonstrating boiling water in a vacuum at sea level.
