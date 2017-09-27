Leo W. Seal Innovative Teacher Grant winners at Hancock Bank in Gulfport on Friday, April 28, 2017. Front row, from left are Britany Oliphant of Oak Park Elementary, Letha Boudreaux of St. Stanislaus, Victoria Williams of St. Patrick, Dawn Coleman and Ashley Chennault of Ocean Springs Upper Elementary and Sharon Thompson of Trent Lott Academy. Back row, from left are Jeff Anderson of St. Stanislaus, Virginia McLaughlin of St. Martin Middle, Melissa Harris of Pass Christian High and Patrick Wadsworth of Gulfport High.
Know a creative Coast teacher? They could get a $2,000 grant

September 27, 2017 2:18 PM

Teachers in South Mississippi can apply for the 2018 Leo W. Seal Innovative Teacher Grants to fund original learning projects in grades K-12.

The Seal grants are funded by Hancock Bank and administered by Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Up to 10 teachers will receive one-time grants of up to $2,000 for creative teaching projects.

Teachers at public and private schools in the seven Mississippi counties with Hancock Bank locations — Forrest, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Lamar, and Pearl River — are eligible to apply. The application deadline is Nov. 2.

The grants were established in 1993 in honor of Lew Seal Sr., president of Hancock Bank from 1932 until he died in 1963, and his son, the late Leo Seal Jr., Hancock’s chief executive for 45 years.

Details: mgccf.org

