On the Sept. 13 episode, Biloxi public affairs director Vincent Creel talks about the life and legacy of Hank Williams.
On the Sept. 13 episode, Biloxi public affairs director Vincent Creel talks about the life and legacy of Hank Williams. Courtesy IMDB
On the Sept. 13 episode, Biloxi public affairs director Vincent Creel talks about the life and legacy of Hank Williams. Courtesy IMDB

Local

Happy birthday to Hank Williams from Biloxi, plus why we have clown fatigue

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

September 14, 2017 3:05 PM

Biloxi will celebrate 94 years of American music legend Hank Williams with a screening of “The Last Ride” at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Saenger Theater. Biloxi public affairs director Vincent Creel discusses Williams’ life and legacy.

Plus, Sun Herald Features and Sports Editor Scott Hawkins previews the things to do in South Mississippi this weekend and #ClarkCast host Jeff Clark has clown fatigue.

Take Sun Herald news with you wherever you go, even on the ride home, with the #ClarkCast Podcast: The podcast for Sun Herald and SunHerald.com.

You can listen here or in the player above.

Subscribe to #ClarkCast Podcast at Apple Podcast and iTunes.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

It's been 30 years. Their murders still have the power to shock South Mississippi

It's been 30 years. Their murders still have the power to shock South Mississippi 1:39

It's been 30 years. Their murders still have the power to shock South Mississippi
'This isn't my first rodeo,' says Bay St. Louis acting police chief 2:05

'This isn't my first rodeo,' says Bay St. Louis acting police chief
Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman 2:44

Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman

View More Video