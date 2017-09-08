Here’s what happens ‘if you fail your children,’ official says of child support sentence

A man found guilty of not paying child support for about 14 years has been ordered to prison and to make restitution of more than $23,000.
Abdalarahim Shadi Hasain, 38, of Memphis, was sentenced to five years in prison Friday in Harrison County Circuit Court for a jury conviction on Aug. 10.
Circuit Judge Chris Schmidt imposed a five-year prison term and ordered Hasain to serve four of the five years, with one year of post-release supervision, Attorney General Jim Hood said.
A Harrison County jury found Hasain guilty of failing to pay $125 a month he had been ordered to pay for child support starting Dec. 1, 2002.
Hasain was working as a barber when he was arrested and extradited to the Harrison County jail on Feb. 20, 2016, Hood said in a news release. Hasain had the money to pay child support but refused to pay it, he said.
Jurors in the recent trial believed evidence that Hasain paid no child support until after his arrest, when he made two payments of $20 each.
Hasain, a felon, has an aggravated assault conviction from Oktibbeha County.
“Parents of Mississippi children who are required by law to pay child support should take this as an example of what will happen if you fail your children,” Hood said.
“This is more than monetary support, and when a parent refuses to pay their end, innocent children and responsible parents are caused to suffer. Our office is doing its part to prevent that from happening to other families.”
This case was investigated by the Attorney General’s Child Desertion Unit and prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorneys General Kimberly T. Purdie and Jim Giddy.
The AG’s Office prosecutes the most egregious cases of non-payment of child support when all other options have been exhausted.
