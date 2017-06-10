Crews searching for man who fell in water near Cat Island

The Coast Guard reported Saturday night that rescue crews were searching for a 45-year-old man in the water near Cat Island, but a Coast Guard personnel member reached by phone said she did not know how long the search would continue.
“They are currently searching,” she said.
The Coast Guard Sector Mobile said it received a report at 5:21 p.m. that a man, who was wearing a pink muscle shirt and shorts, had reportedly fallen off a boat in the area.
Taking part in the search are a response crew from the Coast Guard Station in Gulfport, a helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans and the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources.
