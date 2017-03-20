Things to do this week: March 20-26

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon the previous Monday.
Monday
‘Pete the Cat’ storytime
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane, Gautier. No charge. Children are invited to hear stories about Pete and make snacks to eat or take home. We will read several funny books, sing silly songs, and have fun. Registration is limited to the first 20. Call the library at 497-4531. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
6 p.m.
Spring Revival
Forrest Heights Missionary Baptist Church, 5215 Ohio Ave., Gulfport. Free. Guest speakers: Monday: Pastor Arthur Burney of Mt. Zion Baptist, Tuesday: Pastor Nathaniel Allen of Amazing Grace, Wednesday: Pastor Travis Anderson of Hillside Baptist and Thursday: Pastor Cora Walker of Christian Worship. 228-864-7112
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. March 20-23
Tuesday
Advanced Homeschool Art Class
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $12 per student. This class is for those students who have been in the museum’s homeschool art program and have clay-working skills. Students must have prior instructor approval. Email education@georgeohr.org with registration information.Tuesday: Clay Self Portraits. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Colt Capers, Preschool Story Hour
Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge, 7200 Crane Lane, Gautier. Free. Children will hear a story, have an outside activity, followed by a craft.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Beaded Jewelry Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Fees: $25 members; $35 non-members. Students will learn techniques to create beautiful jewelry using Swarovski and Czech crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads; natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants, etc. Create necklaces, earrings, and bracelets to take home. All tools and supplies are provided and included in the fee. Please note: Registration deadline is 1 week prior to class. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Blind Date with a Book wrapup
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Join us for the wrapup to our Blind Date with a Book program. There will be light refreshments, discussions and prizes. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Mother-daughter dance workouts
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane, Gautier. Choreographer Tiffany Womble will host a free beginner’s workout with moves to melt away the pounds and enjoy time together. Healthy refreshments provided by the Gautier Friends of the Library group. For registration or information, call the library at 497-4531.
6 p.m.
Beginning Hand-building Pottery
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student; $20 materials fee. A six-week introductory hand-building pottery class. Students will learn working with pinch pots, coils, and slabs to construct functional pottery. Class fee includes one 25-pound bag of clay and a basic tool kit. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Free College Workshop
Knight Nonprofit Center, 11975 Seaway Rd., Gulfport. Focus will be on college-bound high school students. Learn how to lower your out-of-pocket costs and get the most financial aid from each school. You must pre-register at www.mylocalevent.org with RSVP code 39503. 228-284-2449. www.mylocalevent.org
6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Coast Chorale Rehearsal
Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis. Free. Coast Chorale (a civic Choral ensemble) spring rehearsals have begun. Join us each Tuesday. All singers are welcome. Details: Allen Henson at 228-324-8213. 228-467-4538. www.coastchorale.org
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Sharing Made Simple
Moss Point Riverfront Community Center, 4400 Denny St. We want to invite residents growing food to share their fresh local produce with others by donating surplus from their farms, gardens or fruit trees year-round. We want to reduce farm waste and help bridge the gap between hunger and local food sources, making it available to our friends and neighbors. Seniors and families with children will then have access to fresh, healthy, locally grown food they might not be able to afford or aren’t able to grow. Details: 228-218-5239.
8 a.m.-11 a.m.
Wednesday
Creative writing event
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane, Gautier. Free creative writing program; bring a writing project to share with others of similar interests. Share poetry, short stories, or opinion. Seating is limited. Call 228-497-4531 to sign up. Refreshments are provided by the Friends of the Gautier Library.
4 p.m.
Dinner and Movie
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave., Free; registration required by March 20. “Silver Screening” dinner and movie for anyone 50 or older. Space is limited as dinner will be served. 228-875-1193.
5 p.m.
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free to play. Great exercise for seniors and competition for skilled players. Details: 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Thursday
Google Search Tips
East Hancock County Library, 4545 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead. Learn about Google’s array of time-saving features, including maps and local business info, translations and definitions, calculations, instant information on flights, film showings, weather, package tracking. Bring your laptop or tablet. Registration required. Call 228-255-4800. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Invasion of the Robots
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave., Ocean Springs. For teens; no charge. Meet the members of the Ocean Springs High School Robotics Club and snack on pizza. See a hands-on demonstration on designing and operating robots. Learn to program bumper bots and participate in a bumper bot competition. Refreshments provided by the Friends of the Ocean Springs Public Library. The Ocean Springs library is located at 525 Dewey Avenue, behind City Hall. 228-875-1193.
5:30 p.m.
A Trip to the Moon
Walter Anderson Museum of Art, 510 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. $15 non-members; $10 current members; free for new members. Annual pop-up art exhibition. Inspired by the 1902 Sci-fi Classic “A Trip to the Moon”, the exhibition will feature art from all media. Event will feature themed appetizers and cocktails, as well as a silent auction featuring items inspired by works from the era. Costumes are strongly encouraged. 228-872-3164. www.walterandersonmuseum.org/page/calendar
6 p.m.
Line Dancing Class
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. All ages are invited to join Ericka Nicholson for some Line Dancing fun at the library to learn how to line dance. Start dancing to all types of music from beginner to advanced. Details: 769-3060.
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Beginning Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student; $20 materials fee. Students will learn the fundamentals of wheel throwing, including the making of cylinders, bowls, and cups with handles. Class fee includes instruction, glazing, and firing. There is a $20 materials fee payable on the first night of class. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Spring Fling Plant Swap
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St., Moss Point. Free, but bring a plant to swap. Swap plants with other attendees — bring one, get one. Learn from Master Gardeners Gail Hogue and Norma Savage. Refreshments provided by the Friends of the Moss Point Library. For more information, call 228-475-7462.
6:30 p.m.
“Poetry Out Loud” Open Mike Night for High School Students
Pass Books & Cat Island Coffeehouse, 300 E. Scenic Dr, Pass Christian. Free. Poetry Out Loud is a national poetry recitation contest created by the National Education Association in conjunction with the Poetry Foundation to stimulate interest in appreciating poetry in high school students. High school students are welcome to attend and to read or recite poetry, either original or chosen. For further information please call the Pass Christian Library (228-452-4596) or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com 228-222-4827. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
‘A Few Good Men’
Biloxi Little Theatre, 220 Lee St. General admission $15, student/senior/military $12. Adult content. Details: 228-432-8543.
8 p.m. March 23-25
Oil Painting
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $235 per person. Come learn the basic fundamentals or explore advanced techniques of oil painting with Frank Janca. Classes will focus on a variety of subject matter. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
9:30 a.m.-noon
Friday
Homeschool Hangout event
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57, Vancleave. no charge. The Connect with other homeschoolers and enjoy board games, movies, STEAM projects, crafts and whatever activities you would like to sample. Call to register and to request specific programming at 826-5857 or sign up at the library circulation desk.
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Date Night on the Pottery Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per student. Bring your sweetie for a fun night of throwing pots on the pottery wheel. Each student chooses two pots to keep, which we will glaze and fire. Pots are ready to pick up in about two weeks. Please wear clothing appropriate for a clay studio, and feel free to bring snacks and drinks to enliven your party. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Spanish Tapas Date Night
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $35 members; $45 non-members. Spend an enchanting evening with that special someone at Becky’s Kitchen. Menu: Tomato and Garlic Shrimp Bruschetta, Pan Fried Cauliflower, Manchego and Chorizo Empanada, Ham Croqueta, Potato and Roasted Vegetable Fritatta, Tres Leches Cake. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
‘School of Rock’
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $13; $10 seniors; $7 students and military. ‘School of Rock’ is a new musical based on the Paramount film written by Mike White, which starred Jack Black. May the spirit of rock be with you! 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
7 p.m. March 24, 3 p.m. March 25
Friday night dinner dance
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $6 dinner at 7:30 and the 8 p.m. casual dress dance which follows costs $10. Details: 228-324-3730. From I-10 Exit 28, go north for 2 blocks and look on the west side for a paved and lighted parking lot entry road. 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m. dinner, 8 p.m.-10:15 p.m. dance
Saturday
Make a Tagine on the Pottery Wheel!
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25. Come join us in our first of a series of classes that will focus on a specific, historical pottery form. Our first class will feature the tagine, a traditional North African earthenware cooking vessel similar to a Dutch oven or slow cooker. Class will include working on the wheel, discussion of the history and form, sampling of a typically prepared tagine dish, and recipes for you to take home. Students must have intermediate throwing skills. Please contact the instructor with questions. Class limit is 10 students. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Digital Media Tutor
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 Hwy. 90, Bay St. Louis. Get help with your digital creation in video, audio, graphics, animations and other digital objects. The tutor can help with Adobe Creative Cloud programs, show you how to draw on our digital pen tablet, or how to design 3D objects, and help you print them on the 3D printer. Must have an email address and be comfortable with Windows and a mouse. By 30-minute appointment. Call 228-467-5282 or sign up at Customer Service Desk. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
Noon-4 p.m.
Family History Search
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave., Ocean Springs. no charge. Volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will show attendees how to use the popular FamilySearch.org website to find information about family history. Attendees are asked to bring as much information as possible on family history: Names, dates, birth certificates, military papers, and places. Registration is suggested as seating is limited. Call the library at 875-1193.
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Stella Yelling Contest
Bay St. Louis Little Theatre, 398 Blaize Ave., Bay St. Louis. Free. The ninth annual Stella Yelling Contest as part of the Tennessee Williams’ Tribute. Cash prizes for top three finishers. 228-467-9024. www.bsllt.org
4 p.m.-5 p.m.
The Farmers Market at Long Beach
Farmers Market at Long Beach, 310 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. Local honey, local fruits & vegetables in season, jams, jellies, pickles, dip mixes, herbs, bees wax candles and lip balm, free range chicken and duck eggs, frozen Cajun foods, goat’s milk soap, annual and perennial bedding plants, hanging baskets, breads, muffins, cookies, pastries and more. Please follow us on Facebook at The Farmers Market at Long Beach. You can also contact us at TFMatLongBeach@gmail.com.
8 a.m.-noon
Volunteer at the garden
34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center, 808 34th Street, Gulfport. Free. Volunteer at your local community garden. We will be tilling, planting, tidying up and prepping for our spring garden. Please wear weather- and work-appropriate clothes, closed-toe shoes, and bring gloves and hats, bug spray and sunscreen. BYO gardening tools recommended, although we do have some extras.
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Long Beach Farmers Market
First United Methodist Church, 208 Pine St., Long Beach. Local, sustainable produce, baked goods dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey. www.longbeachfarmersmarket.org
8:30 a.m.-noon
Paddle for Paws Poker Float
River Park, 4100 Clark St., Pascagoula. $25 Registration plus additional raffle and split-the-pot tickets available for $1 and $2, additional cards $5. Family friendly event to raise money for Friends of the Jackson County Animal Shelter Pets. Beginning at River Park in Pascagoula, participants will paddle (or even drive or bike) to four stops. Player with the best poker hand wins a 1-night stay at Harrah’s. Raffle items, bouncing house and/or slide, vendors, adoptable animals, music, food and more. Registration forms at www.fjcasp.com. Although the event is geared toward paddlers, motor boats, vehicles, bikes are all welcome to participate. www.fjcasp.com
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Spring Arts Festival: Herb, Garden & Art
Downtown Ocean Springs, 1000 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. Artists, crafters and growers will participate featuring pieces in various media including painting, pottery, jewelry, plants and more. Festival activities include artists’ demonstrations, entertaining lectures and more. 228-875-4424. www.oceanspingschamber.com
9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 25, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 26
Women’s Prayer Breakfast
St. Paul United Methodist Church, 6716 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs. $5. Join us as Tracie Putnam, co-founder of Girlfriends in Christ Ministries Inc. shares with us about the tools she has developed to allow a deeper and more intimate time of prayer. Tickets are $5 and a light breakfast will be served. Please contact Joan Simpson at 228-875-1724 or Lisa Wesson at 228-875-3771 for tickets. 228-875-5701.
9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Sunday
5 Star Country Legends Tribute Show
Gulfport Little Theatre, 2600 13th Ave., Gulfport. $15. Classic hit songs from country and pop singers of the ’50s and ’60s. 228-864-7983. www.gulfportlittletheatre.org
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
4th Sunday at 4
Christ Episcopal Church, 912 S. Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis. Free. Features James Rogers, who wrote the song “Where Eagles Fly”; Beth Hatch Skrmetta, a mixed-media artist and a Gulfport elementary art teacher; Joyce Livingston King, a contemporary painter; and Judy O’Neal, who works in a variety of media including painting, collage, pottery and jewelry making.
4 p.m.-6 p.m.
