VA director transferred to Mississippi while under investigation

8:04 Gang member says he blacked out before killing transgender girlfriend Pause

2:20 Your children are going to school with gang members

6:28 Video: Dawn Franklin tells her story of domestic violence that left her almost dead

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:42 The Mississippi Sound is a healthy body of water

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

2:17 Acting helps seniors improve memory