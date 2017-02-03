Want to be a farmers market vendor? Check out this workshop

If you’ve considered sharing your pickles or salsa with the world as a farmers market vendor, Mississippi State University is offering a workshop that will benefit you.
The Feb. 24 workshop will be 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Coastal Research and Extension Center at 1815 Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi. The focus is on food-safety basics and regulations for processing acidified foods in Mississippi. That includes pickled products, salsa and sauces such as barbecue or pasta sauce.
Preregistration is required and must be received by Feb. 20. The cost to attend the workshop is $15. To register, go to http://fsnhp.msstate.edu/docs/ACF_2242017.pdf.
“Whether you have a business that you wish to expand, you want to enter new market avenues or you are just in the planning stages, the acidified canned food training will be helpful to you,” Courtney Crist, Extension professor of food safety and an event coordinator, said in a press release from Mississippi State University. “The general farmers market food safety training is highly recommended for all processed food vendors who attend Mississippi certified farmers markets or sell at their farms or other locations.”
