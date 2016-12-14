Trump vows to end ‘war on Christmas’

Merry Christmas to you and yours from President-elect Donald Trump.
The Advocate reports that Trump, on Tuesday, told his supporters at a rally in Wisconsin that the time had come to remember the reason for the season.
A few days early, Trump told a Michigan audience that the war on Christmas was coming to an end.
“We’re gonna start saying ‘Merry Christmas’ again,” Trump told the Michigan audience. “How about all those department stores, they have the bells and they have the red walls and they have the snow, but they don’t have ‘Merry Christmas’? I think they’re gonna start putting up ‘Merry Christmas.’ ”
http://www.theadvocate.com/nation_world/article_52246a68-c216-11e6-bc2f-d33cc390002a.html?sr_source=lift_amplify
